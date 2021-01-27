Protocols for response to COVID in BC schools. Ministry of Education

Merritt schools report four cases of COVID

Attendance drops slightly as parents are notified

Two schools in Merritt have reported a total of four cases of COVID since the end of Christmas break.

The most recent case, which occurred at Merritt Bench Elementary School, was listed with an exposure date of Jan. 18 and was reported to parents in a letter Jan. 22.

The three previous cases are connected to Merritt Secondary School and were reported in letters sent home earlier in the month, indicating exposure dates of Jan. 6 – 8, and Jan. 11 and Jan 12.

The board office has received questions from parents, and noted a slight drop in school attendance after the reporting of each case, according to School District 58 assistant superintendent Jameel Aziz

He could not comment on whether the COVID patients were students or staff members.

Interior Health has conducted an audit of the district’s practices and and procedures related to the virus.

“The audit review indicates that the school is adhering to the K-12 school setting requirements and has implemented strict cleaning and hygiene protocols.”

In each the health conducted contact tracing, notifying others who may have been close contacts of the people who tested positive.

School in Princeton are also part of School District 58, however there have been no cases reported from those properties.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
