Metered parking increasing from 25 cents to $1 per hour in Salmon Arm

After an estimated three decades at the same rate, council approves increase

On-street parking rates in Salmon Arm heading up to $1 per hour on July 1, 2022. (File photo)

Parking rates in Salmon Arm will be increasing, come the summer.

Parking meter/ticket machine rates will increase as of July 1, 2022, and the rate for reserved parking stalls following a six-month notification period.

Salmon Arm council approved the recommendations from the city’s downtown parking commission at its Jan. 24 council meeting.

The parking meter and ticket machine rates will be going up from 25 cents per hour to $1 per hour. The reserved parking stall rates, which are now $25 and $35 per month respectively for non-personalized and personalized stalls, will be jumping to $50 and $60 per month.

“This is part of the parking strategic plan we brought forward last year and this is the first step in normalizing our downtown parking costs,” said Coun. Chad Eliason, the city’s representative on the parking commission.

The current rates have been in place since the early ’90s or before, staff said.

In response to a request from Downtown Salmon Arm, council also approved the commission’s recommendation that a temporary 15-minute parking/loading zone be installed in the 300 block of Ross Street to accommodate businesses during construction of the Ross Street Underpass.

