Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. File photo.

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

A carbon-fibre sporting arrow carrying two bags of crystal meth was found on the morning of Jan. 9 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution.

The arrow was discovered on the perimeter of the prison grounds around 11 a.m. The attached packages contained nine grams of drugs with an institutional value – what it’s worth in prison – of $7,200, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Police have been notified, an investigation is underway and security has been increased due to the incident.

The incident is the latest criminal innovation for smuggling drugs into Canadian prisons in the Fraser Valley region. Last year, for example, over $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution, including a drone. Guards said the contraband was being delivered into the prison via the drone.

