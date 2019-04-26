Felipe Oquendo, (Okaloosa County Sheriff)

Meth smoking Florida man attacks mattress in jealous rage

The sheriff’s office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth

An apparently hallucinating Florida man used a bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding.

In a Facebook post , The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office quotes the girlfriend of 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo as saying that he began acting erratically early Friday. The girlfriend told deputies Oquendo thought she was cheating on him with a man he thought he saw in the mattress at their Fort Walton Beach home.

She said Oquendo hit the mattress with a bed post, ripped it apart and locked the bedroom door. She was able to escape and call police.

The sheriff’s office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

READ MORE: Naked toddler near Florida IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost
Next story
UBC Okanagan study melts away icy windshield problems

Just Posted

Ashley Simpson’s mom pleads for help on third anniversary of her disappearance

Police issue news release and video for April 27, three years since young woman went missing

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in North Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Salmon Arm’s plastic shopping bag ban attracts little opposition

Catering to tourists, having enough transition time are two retailer requests expressed

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Fans excited to see how their favourite superheroes wrap upin franchise finale, says local expert

Buy BC: Eat Drink Local campaign returns in May

The month long campaign celebrates and encourages residents to buy local

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Shuswap grocer to celebrate local asparagus season with Aspa and Gus

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Most Read