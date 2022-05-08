Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Prices jumping even faster than analysts had predicted

The cost of gas is jumping even faster than analysts predicted, hitting what they thought would be B.C.’s near peak summer price in Metro Vancouver on Sunday (May 8).

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in some parts of the region were charging $2.229 per litre for regular gas on Mother’s Day. A few were still charging $2.049, but the majority were well into the teens.

“My wildest guesses are now being exceeded,” analyst Dan McTeague said.

Speaking with Black Press Media May 4, he predicted gas would go as high as $2.20 or $2.30 per litre at some points during the summer.

He said sanctions against Russian oil, China’s COVID-19 lock down, increased vacation travel and the weak Canadian dollar were all playing into the price at the pump.

Sunday, McTeague said an overall global shortage of oil is to blame. He added that he thought when gas hit two dollars a litre in Vancouver at the start of March it would be enough to slow things down, but that people and countries keep on buying.

Now, he’s guessing gas could jump another 10 cents before the May long weekend and possibly increase even further from there. McTeague said people should expect to see the price of food and goods climb further too.

Other parts of B.C. won’t be quite as hard hit as Metro Vancouver. Sunday, Victoria stations were charging a peak of $2.179 per litre, and Kelowna and Kamloops stations were topping out at $1.949, according to GasBuddy.

READ ALSO: Buckle up: B.C. gas prices could soar to $2.30 per litre by summer: analyst

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Applications open for Audible Indigenous Writers’ Circle mentorship program
Next story
Health Canada recalls eye drops with some ingredients missing from labels

Just Posted

Georgina Vrana performs the opening number with accompanist, Tom Brighouse, at the Shuswap Music Festival Gala on the Nexus stage at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Friday, April 29. (Contributed)
Best of the Fest: Young Shuswap musicians captivate audience with gala performances

After carefully planting a lodgepole pine, Scarlett Purdaby and Reuben Roy at Salmon Arm West Elementary put the finishing touch on by adding water. Twenty nine trees were planted on April 28 in recognition of the children who did not return from the Kamloops Residential School. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students in Salmon Arm plant trees to honour residential school children

A buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk has the potential to bring about some significant changes at the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?

WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling