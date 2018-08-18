Michael Franti shows support for Inclusive Salmon Arm campaign

Roots & Blues headliner encourages festival goers to do the same

Michael Franti and Spearhead perform on the main stage at the Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival Aug. 17. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti, musician and headliner at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival, showed his online support for Salmon Arm’s rainbow crosswalk.

He said, as he posed on the sidewalk: “Showing solidarity for Salmon Arm’s LGBTQ community this weekend at the The Roots and Blues Festival by supporting the #inclusivesalmonarm campaign.”

Franti also spoke about the crosswalk and showing support for LGBTQ residents and visitors to Salmon Arm during his main stage performance at the Roots & Blues festival, encouraging festival attendees to take their own photos of the crosswalk and share them with the #inclusivesalmonarm hashtag.