The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold out Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Michael McDonald will come to Kelowna on July 21. (Timothy White - Rolling Stone)

Five-time Grammy Award winner Michael McDonald will perform at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on July 21.

The singer/songwriter released Wide Open in September 2017; his first album since Blue Obsession in 2000.

The former Doobie Brother and Steely Dan member has sold out his show in Kelowna this time around.

