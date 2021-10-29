(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Microsoft acquires Kelowna’s Two Hat Security tech company

The acquisition is designed to protect the safety of the global online experience

Microsoft announced on Friday (Oct. 29) that they have purchased Kelowna-based tech company Two Hat Security to help strengthen and protect the safety of the online experience for users across the globe.

Dave McCarthy, the corporate vice president of Xbox Product Services, said that both Microsoft and Two Hat share a vision for using advancements in moderation technology to “nurture and protect” global online communities.

“Globally, growing amounts of harmful content shared online have increased the need for effective and proactive content moderation,” said McCarthy. “For any online community to thrive, content moderation is a critical investment to ensure positive user experiences and maintain engagement over time.”

He added that the acquisition of Two Hat is “an important evolution” of the relationship between the two companies, which will combine innovative technology, research capabilities, highly skilled teams and advanced cloud infrastructure.

“For the past few years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement proactive moderation technology into gaming and non-gaming experiences to detect and remove harmful content before it ever reaches members of our communities,” he said.

Two Hat’s technology, he continued, has helped to create safer global online experiences for communities in Xbox, Minecraft and MSN.

“This is thanks to its highly configurable technology, which allows the user to decide what they are comfortable with and what they aren’t,” he said.

“I’ve witnessed the impact they’ve had within Xbox, and we are thrilled that this acquisition will further accelerate our first-party content moderation solutions across gaming, within a broad range of Microsoft consumer services, and to build greater opportunity for our third-party partners and Two Hat’s existing clients’ use of these solutions.”

READ MORE: ‘Bureaucratic bungle’: Okanagan businesses ask feds to re-open YLW to international travel

READ MORE: Kelowna educators and staff discuss the importance of LGBTQ2S+ representation

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagantech industryTechnology

Previous story
Beloved Enderby best-in-show beagle dies at home
Next story
‘Bureaucratic bungle’: No timeline on Kelowna airport opening to international travel

Just Posted

Lynn Fagan, owner and trainer at Stoked Dogs Training & Behaviour, and her dog, Cody, a German Shepherd-cross rescue dog. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA recognizes Revelstoke dog trainer’s humane approach

Former Broadview Elementary School teacher Donna Rollier (rear centre, beneath umbrella), is joined by some of her former kindergarten students, along with parents and staff, at the school’s new Buddy Bench. The bench includes two plaques honouring Rollier’s kindergarten classes from 2013/14 and 2016/17, which raised funds that went towards the bench. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students leave legacy at school playground

Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Sylivia Lindgren looks at some of the responsibilities of different levels of government. (File photo)
Council report: Breaking down government responsibilities