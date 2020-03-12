All games in the KIJHL have been suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are suspended until further notice.

For March 12 the decision cancels matches between Princeton Posse and Kelowna Chiefs, Kimberly Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies, Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs, and Revelstoke Grizzlies and 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The league issued the following statement mid-afternoon Thursday:

“The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has decided to indefinitely suspend ongoing playoff games due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The KIJHL has taken steps to communicate with B.C. Hockey, who is taking direction from health authorities. The health and safety of everyone involved in the league is our top priority.

When the KIJHL has more information with regards to its playoffs, the league will make an announcement.”

Princeton Posse coach Mark McNaughton, who was prepping his team for game 3 of a 1-1 playoff series, had a philosophical outlook.

“It is what it is.”

The Posse will hold a team meeting later in the day, however under the ruling they will not be allowed to practice.

“We’re in a holding pattern right now.”

Posse president Randy McLean expressed disappointment but understanding.

“People’s safety has to be considered first.”

Related: COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Related: Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

Earlier this week BC Hockey issued an advisory to its members directing them to take precautions.

Staff members are to wear gloves when handling towels and laundry, towels and water bottles are not to be shared on the bench, and players are not to shake hands, rather they should fist bump with gloves.

A regulation requiring officials officials and coaches to shake hands has also been suspended.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusKIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?
Next story
COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Just Posted

Shuswap property owners urged to be proactive on flooding

Higher-than-normal snowpack not necessarily an indicator of flood risk

POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

Salmon Arm Napa Autoparts closed for business

Vernon Napa location delivering to Salmon Arm auto shops

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Shuswap kids use their noodles in math and bridge competitions

School District #83 students demonstrate aptitude for pasta engineering

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Suspected drunk driver crashed into Kamloops home

The alleged driver is said to be a resident of the home involved in the crash, say police

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Trainwreck Comedy celebrates a decade of laughs in Kelowna

The 10th-anniversary show was held at O’Flannigans Pub on Mar. 10

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

Most Read