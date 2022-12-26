A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Military can’t – or won’t – reveal outcomes of criminal sexual cases passed to civilian police

57 cases of alleged sexual crimes transferred for investigation since November 2021

Military police don’t know — or won’t say — how many of the dozens of cases involving criminal sexual behaviour referred to civilian counterparts over the past year have resulted in charges.

That has sparked criticism from some experts, who say such information is critical to knowing whether sending such cases to civilian authorities is having the intended effect.

Military police first revealed earlier this month that they had transferred 57 cases of alleged sexual crimes to civilian police for investigation since November 2021.

But it remains unclear how many of the cases have resulted in charges.

READ MORE: Defence Department receives approval to spend $7B on 16 F-35s: sources

Military police spokesman Lt.-Cmdr. Jamie Bresolin says Canadian Armed Forces investigators work with civilian counterparts to collect information during cases.

But asked how many have led to charges, Bresolin says civilian authorities are not required to provide updates to the military on the status or outcomes of their investigations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Canadian Armed Forces

Previous story
With trust collapsing in the RCMP, some call for ‘broken force’ to be rebuilt

Just Posted

Salmon Arm incumbent Mayor Alan Harrison and city council incumbents Debbie Cannon, Sylvia Lindgren, Kevin Flynn and Louise Wallace Richmond celebrate during an election night gathering on Oct. 15 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from October 2022

Oliver Lease and grandmother Michele Robinson enjoy a ride on the carousel at the Salmon Arm Fair Midway on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from September 2022

Syd Wand of Tappen says he is immensely grateful for the people who showed up unannounced to move about 250 bales of hay from the fields into the hay shed after he was injured in a fall. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from August 2022

Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with friends and family on their new electric dirt bikes.
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from July 2022