A CH-146 Griffon helicopter being unloaded from the RCAF’s C-17 Globemaster at Kelowna International Airport on March 11, 2021. (KF Aerospace)

A CH-146 Griffon helicopter being unloaded from the RCAF’s C-17 Globemaster at Kelowna International Airport on March 11, 2021. (KF Aerospace)

Military equipment, personnel arrive at Kelowna International Airport

The RCAF is conducting training exercises in the Okanagan for the next few weeks

Canadian military personal and equipment are beginning to arrive at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) as the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) begins mountain training in the Okanagan.

Today (March 11), the RCAF’s C-17 Globemaster landed at the airport, bringing along the 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and three CH-146 Griffon helicopters. From Kelowna, the helicopters are set to be taken to Penticton where the squadron will take off.

Exercise FAUCON ALPIN is part of the squadron’s training regime to ensure operational readiness, including operating in a mountain environment. The training will begin today and continue until March 30. Communities in the Okanagan Valley can expect to see and hear helicopters, however, the squadron will do everything possible to reduce their impact on communities, according to an RCAF news release.

“Mountain flying presents a variety of challenges for helicopter operations, and it is crucial that crews receive regular training to ensure they can conduct mountain operations safely and effectively,” said the Canadian Armed Forces in a news release.

The 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is normally based at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier, Quebec. Their principal role is supporting Canadian Army units of 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, and land forces in Eastern Canada.

Did you spot the RCAF helicopter squadron? Send us your pictures!

READ MORE: Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Military

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council agrees on March 8, 2021 to fund resurfacing of tennis and basketball courts in Klahani Park. (File photo) Randy Arsenault returns a serve at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open house on Saturday, April 22.
Council lobs funds for tennis, basketball courts in Salmon Arm park

Klahani Park courts in South Canoe expected to be resurfaced by late spring

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

(Photo: junioreinsteinsacademy.ca)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district exploring options for child care

Pilot project for before and after school care received unanimous support of parents, educators

City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)
COLUMN: The smell of money and other odoriferous phenomena of Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

A CH-146 Griffon helicopter being unloaded from the RCAF’s C-17 Globemaster at Kelowna International Airport on March 11, 2021. (KF Aerospace)
Military equipment, personnel arrive at Kelowna International Airport

The RCAF is conducting training exercises in the Okanagan for the next few weeks

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

Most Read