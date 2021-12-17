Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne (reflective vest) consoles a resident as he and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tour the flood-damaged community, Dec. 3, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Military mission winds up as B.C. flood recovery effort continues

More than 700 troops served from Fraser Valley to Interior

With the immediate threat to people over, the Canadian Armed Forces mission to B.C.’s flood and landslide zones has ended, after 748 military personnel and nine aircraft were deployed for a second emergency in 2021, following summer wildfire evacuations.

“Canadian Armed Forces members were here working long hours filling and placing sandbags to help people protect their homes and businesses and were a vital part of the protection of the Sumas Dike and the construction of the Tiger Dam helping protect Abbottsford,” B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday,

“Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered supplies through and to the communities of Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Vernon and Merritt. From these locations, resources have been transported by ground to affected areas. These deliveries include more than 31,000 kilograms of different goods ranging from food, temporary diking supplies, vaccines, Red Cross supplies, sandbags and more.”

Military help was also provided to Vancouver Island Indigenous communities, including the Cowichan Tribes, Halalt and Penelakut First Nations.

RELATED: Flood evacuation orders came days late in Fraser Valley

VIDEO: Trucks haul tonnes of debris from downtown Princeton

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
UPDATE: Vernon woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV
Next story
Zoning change means dorm design for Okanagan College in Salmon Arm will begin

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

Donations are being collected at the Tappen Co-op for those affected by a Dec. 16 house fire that claimed the life of one man. (Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department image)
One man dead, five escape from Shuswap house fire

This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College. (Okanagan College image)
Zoning change means dorm design for Okanagan College in Salmon Arm will begin

People are wanted for the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s Safety Hosts, a group of trained emergency responders who can volunteer their time when using cross-country ski trails. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Increased use of Larch Hills cross-country ski increasing need for Safety Hosts