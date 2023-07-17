A working group with members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces along with British Columbia emergency management and wildfire officials are set to meet today as several hundred blazes burn across the province. The Texas Creek wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by BC Wildfire, located approximately 27 kilometres south of Lillooet, B.C.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Military, officials set to discuss B.C.’s volatile wildfire situation

Talks focused on how to deploy federal resources after province requested help in fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service says an “aggressive” fire that exploded in size over the weekend has cut off a highway on the central coast, while more than a dozen new blazes have been sparked since Sunday.

The service says Highway 20 east of Bella Coola was closed Sunday evening as the fire that was discovered near Young Creek just the day before swelled to 22-square kilometres in size.

The service says no evacuation orders have been issued for the fire, which is among more than 360 burning in the province, with 23 listed by the wildfire service as fires of note.

A working group comprised of members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, and B.C. emergency management and wildfire officials are set to meet today to discuss the province’s volatile wildfire situation.

A weekend statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says the meeting will focus on plans for deploying federal resources after the province requested help in the fire fight.

It says two military reconnaissance teams were deployed Sunday, with a “land force team” arriving at the ministry’s emergency operations centre in Prince George and an air force team bound for the BC Wildfire co-ordination centre in Kamloops.

The ministry says the teams are conducting assessments that will inform deployment plans for additional federal resources to come.

The Thomson-Nicola Regional District says the Bush Creek East fire near Kamloops is “highly visible,” but no evacuation orders or alerts have been issued even as gusty winds have fanned wildfires around the city.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Kamloops says there’s a chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon, with many regions in the province under cloudy skies with possible rain on the way, breaking a weeks-long drought.

Metro Vancouver’s cloudy skies Monday brought light rain, though drought conditions continue across much of B.C.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Dogs trained to detect potentially deadly superbug at B.C. hospitals
‘She was one of us’: BC Wildfire mourns losing one of their own

BC Housing regional operations manager Cheryl Roepcke responds to questions from the public at an open house meeting held at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Proposed Salmon Arm shelter site selected after 18-month search

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)
Small wildfire discovered near Falkland lake

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers without power in Magna Bay. (BC Hydro)
1,500 BC Hydro customers without power in Magna Bay

The Bush Creek East wildfire, ignited Wednesday southwest of Squaam Bay along Adams Lake, was estimated to have reached 265 hectares as of Monday, July 17, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Adams Lake at 265 hectares, three new fires discovered