Someone in the Shuswap won big in the lottery.

The guaranteed $1 million prize in the June 8 Lotto 6/49 draw was won in the Shuswap. According to the BC Lottery Corporation, the winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

