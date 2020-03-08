Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

A million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Vernon.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation shows on its website an exact match ticket worth $1 million on the Lotto 649 draw Saturday, March 7, was purchased in Vernon.

The exact match number is 18163897-04.

READ MORE: Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

One ticket in Ontario matched all six Lotto 649 numbers to pocket a cool $11.4 million. Two tickets from Ontario and one from Quebec had five of six numbers match along with the bonus number for $78,293.50 each.

The winning numbers were 5-8-13-27-34-46. The Bonus Number was 39.

The Extra winning numbers were 25-39-70-96. Nobody matched all four numbers for a $500,000 prize, but 37 people had three of four to pocket $1,000 each.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess
Next story
Liberals poised to legislate ban on conversion therapy

Just Posted

Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

Armstrong Shamrocks return with Shuswap connection; Kelowna Kodiaks join TOJLL as expansion team

Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Event-goers were treated to a viewing of the Stanley Cup and live entertainment

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

Century-old painting of Shuswap Lake boasts $34,000 price tag

Artist Grafton Tyler Brown considered first professional African American painter in B.C.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Liam’s Lowdown: To the mom I never had

She died from ovarian cancer in her mid 40s soon after I was born

Most Read