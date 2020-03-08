Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

A million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Vernon.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation shows on its website an exact match ticket worth $1 million on the Lotto 649 draw Saturday, March 7, was purchased in Vernon.

The exact match number is 18163897-04.

One ticket in Ontario matched all six Lotto 649 numbers to pocket a cool $11.4 million. Two tickets from Ontario and one from Quebec had five of six numbers match along with the bonus number for $78,293.50 each.

The winning numbers were 5-8-13-27-34-46. The Bonus Number was 39.

The Extra winning numbers were 25-39-70-96. Nobody matched all four numbers for a $500,000 prize, but 37 people had three of four to pocket $1,000 each.



