Minimal growth on East Adams Lake blaze

Erratic winds have the potential to greatly impact the fire on Sunday, Aug. 6

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has seen minimal growth throughout the weekend, as of Sunday, Aug. 6 afternoon.

It remains at 4,823.3 hectares in size, with no structure loss occurring.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. A crew is preparing to conduct ignitions on the south flank, with guards going up on the north that is expected to be completed by Monday.

There are currently 70 wild land firefighters, 11 helicopters, an incident management team and 50 structural firefighters battling the blaze. The crew battled tough conditions on Saturday, due to visibility issues from heavy smoke.

A further increase in fire behaviour is expected, due to dry fuels, dry air, increased temperatures and increasing instability.

Winds will gust upwards of 20 km/h throughout the day, which will affect the rates of spread on slopes.

The potential for erratic winds could cause rapid changes in the fire behaviour as it continues to burn in steep terrain, which has made accessibility a challenge and poses a risk to ground responder safety.

The fire has the potential to impact communities south of the fire, which include Lee Creek.

More information can be found at B.C Wildfire Service’s website. A special air quality remains in place throughout the whole Okanagan due to the Adams Lake and Osoyoos fire.

