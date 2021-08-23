Ministry says Salmon Arm West project 45 per cent complete

Eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed in May 2021. (File photo)

Work on the Trans-Canada Highway at Salmon Arm’s west end is expected to be completed as scheduled by fall of next year.

The Observer recently contacted the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to see if the summer’s heat waves and days of unhealthy air quality due to smoke from wildfires had impacted work on the Salmon Arm West project, which includes the replacement of the Salmon River Bridge.

In its response, the ministry stated work continued throughout the summer despite challenges associated with the extreme wildfire season, and that construction from 1st Avenue SW to 10th Avenue SW was approximately 45 per cent complete.

In addition to the new four-lane bridge, the $184.7 million project involves widening a 2.2 kilometre section of highway to four lanes from 1st to 10th, upgrading intersections, constructing a new interchange, new frontage roads and a multi-use pathway. For more information, the ministry’s Salmon Arm West project page.

