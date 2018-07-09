Minor collision slows highway traffic in Sicamous

Two adults and two small children were taken to hospital as a precaution

A minor collision on the Trans-Canada highway in Sicamous was cleaned up quickly but not before causing traffic congestion.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, an SUV rear-ended a semi truck near the Husky station in the early afternoon of July 9. The crash reduced the highway to single-lane alternating traffic. McNeil said the lane closure lasted only 15 to 20 minutes, but given the heavy volume of traffic on the highway that was enough time to back up traffic down both the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97A.

The occupants of the vehicle, Two adults and two young children were transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital as a precaution.

McNeil said no charges were laid in relation to the crash and the accident scene was cleaned up quickly allowing traffic to resume flowing as normal.

