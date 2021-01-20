Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Minor injuries in rollover after vehicle hits Vernon crosswalk pole

The vehicle flipped onto its side, closing Kalamalka Lake Road

One patient sustained minor injuries after a vehicle rollover closed Vernon’s Kalamalka Lake Road to traffic Wednesday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover with entrapment Wednesday, Jan. 20, just before 5 p.m. at Kalamalka Lake Road and 14th Avenue.

RCMP put a full roadblock in effect along multiple blocks of the road, which was reopened around 5:30 p.m. with officers directing traffic around the crash scene where the vehicle had come to a rest on its driver side, windshield smashed out and hatchback ajar.

BC Ambulance was also on scene attending to the driver, a woman who suffered minor injuries according to Vernon Fire Rescue Services Capt. Colin Clarke.

“She was stable,” Capt. Clarke said of the driver upon the arrival of crews.

It’s unclear what led to the single-vehicle crash, but Clarke confirmed the vehicle flipped over after contacting a pedestrian signal pole at the crosswalk at 14th Avenue.

READ MORE: Two more deaths at Vernon care home

READ MORE: Controversial logging will cut 4% of ‘sensitive’ Armstrong forest area: Ministry

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths
Next story
Youth sentenced in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff reviewed its policies around health and safety after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
CSRD reviews COVID-19 policy after employee tests positive

City of Salmon Arm says only one of its staff has tested positive since March

Salmon Arm Secondary student Karly Irmen collected almost 300 lbs of food for the Salvation Army Food bank and dropped it off on Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary student organizes 295-lb food bank donation

A large amount of clothes was also collected to support local Salvation Army

Marcia and Jim Beckner explore the backcountry in the Larch Hills on Dec. 30, 2020. (Contributed)
Column: Pandemic prompts more people to head for Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

Calls for potential overdoses in B.C. spiked in 2020, especially in the Okanagan - Shuswap. Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES)
Overdose calls spike in 2020 across the Okanagan – Shuswap

Stats show every major community in Okanagan - Shuswap increased in calls for potential overdoses

The BC SPCA is adapting its fundraising after cancelling events due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
BC SPCA gets creative with fundraising as pandemic continues

The non-profit’s in-person fundraising events all had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

Skaha Lake Middle School issued a warning Wednesday, Jan. 20 after a man was seen driving by the school dressed inappropriately. (Mark Brett / Western News file)
‘Inappropriately dressed’ man prompts warning from South Okanagan middle school

RCMP are now investigating the incident

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after a vehicle came into contact with a pedestrian light pole at Kalamalka Lake Road and 14th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Minor injuries in rollover after vehicle hits Vernon crosswalk pole

The vehicle flipped onto its side, closing Kalamalka Lake Road

Penticton city council heard from Dhorea Ramanula, of Paid Employment for People with Lived Experiences Tuesday, Jan. 19. Ramanula’s organization has operated public washrooms in Kelowna staffed by community support workers since April, she says Penticton could benefit from a similar facility. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Penticton interested in new public washroom concept to combat vandalism

Public washrooms with on-site support staff have been operating in Kelowna since April

Canada Post had remove a lot of letter boxes around Penticton after they were vandalized. This letter box at the United Church on Main St. remains unscathed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Street mailbox vandals strike Penticton drop boxes

Canada Post had to remove a bunch of the vandalized units

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)
Youth sentenced in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Young woman pleaded guilty to lesser assault charge, sentenced to 15-month intensive support and supervision program

A rendering of UBC’s planned downtown Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s new downtown campus to help alleviate UBCO’s space crunch

The sizable development is anticipated to be completed by the fall 2024 semester

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Two more deaths at Vernon care home

Noric House case numbers remain steady, but death toll rises

Most Read