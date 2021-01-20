Minor injuries in rollover after vehicle hits Vernon crosswalk pole

The vehicle flipped onto its side, closing Kalamalka Lake Road

One patient sustained minor injuries after a vehicle rollover closed Vernon’s Kalamalka Lake Road to traffic Wednesday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover with entrapment Wednesday, Jan. 20, just before 5 p.m. at Kalamalka Lake Road and 14th Avenue.

RCMP put a full roadblock in effect along multiple blocks of the road, which was reopened around 5:30 p.m. with officers directing traffic around the crash scene where the vehicle had come to a rest on its driver side, windshield smashed out and hatchback ajar.

BC Ambulance was also on scene attending to the driver, a woman who suffered minor injuries according to Vernon Fire Rescue Services Capt. Colin Clarke.

“She was stable,” Capt. Clarke said of the driver upon the arrival of crews.

It’s unclear what led to the single-vehicle crash, but Clarke confirmed the vehicle flipped over after contacting a pedestrian signal pole at the crosswalk at 14th Avenue.

