Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner in Vancouver, B.C. (OPCC photo)

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigated 1,300 allegations of police misconduct across B.C. in mid-2018 to 2019, marking a 15 per cent increase from the year prior.

Kinds of misconduct allegations investigated by the office included claims that officer’s improperly secured their firearms, excessive use of force on civilians and inappropriate comments made in the workplace, according to the office’s annual report released this week to the provincial government.

The report tracks complaints made by the public and from within the 12 municipal and two First Nation police detachments in the province.

Roughly 400 investigations were based on reported injuries caused by police actions – a 36 per cent increase, according to the report. A significant number of those incidents involved police dog bites and use of force without a weapon.

A further 79 investigations came from police misconduct allegations – a 65 per cent spike from the year prior – with a majority of those probes made at the request of the police department where the officer worked.

Three officers were dismissed during the time period, including former Victoria police chief Frank Elsner.

Overall complaints from the public were down by seven per cent, however, the report reads.

ALSO READ: B.C. cops, cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba, to face disciplinary process

Police Complaint Comissioner Clayton Pecknold said in a statement that despite the increases in investigations, misconduct remains a small fraction of B.C. police forces’ interactions with the public.

“Police officers are provided with extraordinary powers over citizens and our democratic principles demand that they be accountable for the use of those powers to an impartial body fully independent of governments and the police themselves,” he said.

Officers facing misconduct investigations can be reprimanded in various ways based on the severity of the incident from being ordered to write apologies to suspended leaves to being dismissed from the force.

The Vancouver Police Department received the most complaints from the public, or roughly 250, as well as 33 investigations ordered by officials within the detachment. The police complaint commissioner recommended that the Vancouver Police Board review its policies on the use of force on suspects in custody, street checks and use of ceremonial holsters.

