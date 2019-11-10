Missing Alberta man last seen in Hope – RCMP ask for public’s assistance

Justin Saris’ family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Photo Facebook

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alberta man who was last seen in Hope B.C. on November 6.

On the same day he made contact with a close friend, according to an RCMP press release.

Justin Saris, 37, was travellling from Chilliwack to Edmonton when he went missing.

“Police and family are concerned for Justin’s well-being,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Justin Saris is described as:

• Caucasian male.

• Height: 180 cm (5’11).

• Weight: 75 kgs (166 lbs)

• Eyes: Green.

• Hair: Brown.

He is driving a blue coloured 2007 Dodge Durango displaying Alberta licence plate BXJ 5159.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saris is urged to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

