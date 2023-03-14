Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Burnaby RCMP believe Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, made his way to the Okanagan Valley

A missing Burnaby man may have ventured to the Okanagan Valley.

Burnaby RCMP issued a release Friday, March 10, asking for the public’s help in locating Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44. Yang has not been seen by his family for quite some time, however, they’ve always kept in touch through email.

On Tuesday, March 13, police issued a second release saying they believe Yang is in the Okanagan.

“We have information to believe Benson is somewhere in the Okanagan,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “Please contact police with any information.”

Yang is Asian with a moustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hoodie underneath.

Yang is five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His family have concerns for his wellbeing and is asking for anyone that may have seen him to please contact the police.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-7837. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Okanagan RCMP make ‘by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure’

READ MORE: Man charged with yelling racial slurs and threatening Abbotsford restaurant customers

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lowermainlandmissing personOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board urges better medical screening guidelines for pilots
Next story
‘Sledders did everything right’: Injured snowmobiler rescued from Okanagan backcountry

Just Posted

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Alexander Street, between Hudson Avenue NE and Lakeshore Drive NE, gets a fresh coat of paint in preparation for the return of the Alexander Plaza downtown market. (Downtown Salmon Arm photo)
City gives the nod to two more sidewalk cafes on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street

Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club is asking Sicamous council for support as it seeks infrastructure upgrades, like an additional parking space and access point at Blue Lake. (SLED Sicamous/ Facebook)
‘Snowmobiles support Sicamous’: Club asks council for help in upgrading infrastructure

Saxophonist Campbell Ryga and trombonist Bob Rogers will be joined by Salmon Arm’s Jordan Dick (guitar), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass) and Brian Pratt-Johnson (drums) when they perform as Interior Connections in a concert presented by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club at the Nexus at First on March 23, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Interior Connections to connect with Salmon Arm audience through music

Pop-up banner image