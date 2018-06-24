UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

UPDATE: 2:56 p.m.

Jewels, the bull mastiff cross was found running with a leash dragging running “like a shot” and “was not going to stop” according to Stacey Hubbard, who chased her down.

Hubbard was driving home from work when she saw Jewels get clipped by a car and continue running, the driver did not stop.

“She was running so fast and could hardly run properly, her back legs looked as if they were about to give out any minute,” said Hubbard who chased her with a broken ankle of her own.

After a long chase, eventually Hubbard was able to track her down when Jewel’s leash was caught on a car that was parked in a drive way.

With the help of the home owner, she was able to get the handle of her leash and give her a little food.

“She wilted into me and collapsed.”

Hubbard called Pawsitive Vetrinary Care where they were able to see the dried blood and road rash on her face and cut paws.

“I had no idea about the car accident, let alone how bad it really was, it wasn’t until the women at Pawsitive saw her and recognized her that we called the police. I thought I was going to be taking care of Jewels from now on.”

After a through assessment they called the Kelowna RCMP and SPCA where they approved that the owner, Karla could have the bull mastiff back under certain restrictions and guidelines, and to proper check ups to ensure she heals.

“I received a call from Karla and I could tell that Jewels was her baby. She was so grateful and so worried about her, those two have a guardian angel for sure. They are lucky to be alive.”

The three are now fast friends and believe they have been brought into each others’ lives for a reason.

Original

One of the dogs that went missing after a high velocity crash that happened at June 20 at 3 a.m. on Highway 33 has been found and is recovering at home.

The 3 year-old bull mastiff cross, Jewels was lost along with a puppy during the early morning single vehicle car crash that scattered debris across a one block radius between Nickel and Kneller roads in Rutland.

Karla Mindel, Jewel’s owner and one of the people in the car, says she was sleeping in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Mindel has confirmed that the puppy was taken to Fairfield Animal Hospital and is being treated for a broken leg.

However, Jewels remained missing but was recently found, and is staying with Mindels parents while she recovers in the hospital from a broken sternum. Before being found Jewels was clipped by a car, her paws were burned from the hot sidewalk and had road rash on her face from the accident. She was brought to the veterinarian and is recovering at home.

As previously reported in the Kelowna Capital News, three people were in the car, two were taken to hospital and one was handcuffed at the scene according to a witness who asked to remain anonymous.

“The vehicle ultimately crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a wall. Three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and the officer immediately called for assistance. Three occupants and the driver were transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries. No other persons were injured in the incident,” reads a statement from Staff Sgt. Annie Lintau.

Hubbard and Jewels at Pawsitive Veterinary Care