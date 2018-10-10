Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Thompson-Okanagan region

RCMP concerned for well-being of Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz

RCMP in Agassiz, in the Fraser Valley, are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz. Ms. Halischuk was last heard from by a friend on Oct. 6 and, according to police, may be travelling in the Vernon or Kamloops regions.

Police ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Deanna’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Halischuk is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-seven, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deanna Marie Halischuk is urged to contact their local police department or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm company wants technicolour tech sector

Technology Brewing follows innovation lead in using primary colours on building

Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

The 20-year-old from Alberta had their license suspended after they failed a roadside breath test

Salmon Arm bantam hockey team wins Thanksgiving tournament in North Vancouver

Minor hockey players earn themselves a gold in undefeated play

Meet School District #83 trustee candidates at Friday forum in Salmon Arm

Retired Teachers’ Association invites all North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates

Derkaz acclaimed Liberal candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Salmon Arm candidate and team ready to go for 2019 federal elelection

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Thompson-Okanagan region

RCMP concerned for well-being of Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz

Nestle, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s named some of Canada’s top plastic polluters

A Greenpeace Canada audit, which inolved shoreline cleanups in Tofino and Vancouver, found nearly half of 2,300 pieces of plastic came from five major companies.

B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded

Poet’s new book looks at her identity as a Punjabi Sikh woman living in B.C.

Harman Kaur’s self-published book speaks volumes to Punjabi Sikh women, underrepresented in media

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

ICBC starts lawsuit over acid spills on B.C. highway

Hundreds of vehicles have been written off by ICBC due to sulphuric acid contamination

Limo driver’s widow: He worried about the vehicles’ safety

Kim Lisinicchia said her husband Scott had stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company’s assurances that its “cars were all right.”

Most Read