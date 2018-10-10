Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the disappearance of Troy Gold as a homicide.

The 35-year old man was last seen on Oct. 1 and reported missing soon after.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP have determined Gold’s disappearance was suspicious and after further investigation discovered the Kamloops man had been murdered.

The Serious Crime Unit has investigated locations at both Lac du Bois and a residence on Woodstock Place.

No arrests have been made, however the RCMP does have suspects.

Shelkie says it is believed that this homicide was targeted and that there is no risk to the public.

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
