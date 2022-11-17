Missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kelowna man.
Joseph Driscoll, 42, has been missing since Friday, Nov. 11. He was last seen in Kamloops.
The 5’10”, 166-pound man is bald, has green eyes and has many tattoos, including tribal tattoos on his neck and upper back and a skull on his left forearm.
The last vehicle he was associated with was a 2016 black Ford F350 with the B.C. license plate KW6538.
If anyone has any information or knows his whereabouts, they are to call the Kamloops RCMP at (250)
