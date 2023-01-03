Missing man last seen in Enderby area on New Year’s Day

Police are asking the public for help in locating Eli Samuel Vandevoort

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 36-year-old man, last seen in the Enderby area on New Year’s Day.

Eli Samuel Vandevoort was last seen Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on 3rd Avenue.

Vandevoort is described as an Indigenous male standing five-foot-11-inches and weighing 154 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for Vandevoort’s health and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Vandevoort’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

READ MORE: Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

Brendan Shykora

missing personNorth Okanagan Regional District