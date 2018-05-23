Lisa Ruigrok (RCMP image)

Missing North Okanagan woman found dead

Ashton Creek’s Lisa Ruigrok was found in the Trinity Valley area; foul play not suspected

The body of an Ashton Creek woman reported missing on May 18 was located near Hidden Lake in the Trinity Valley area.

Lisa Ruigrok, 52, was reported missing to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP after she went missing from her home, and was believed to be travelling in a burgundy mini-van with B.C. plates

“Police pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate her,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “They included a number of ground searches throughout the Enderby and surrounding areas with the search reaching as far as Alberta. Extensive aerial searches were conducted utilizing support from RCMP Air Services.”

On Tuesday, the missing woman was located deceased by RCMP after they received information of a similar burgundy coloured mini-van which was seen in the area near the Hidden Lake campground.

“Foul play does not appear to be to have been involved in the woman’s death,” said Brett. “The investigation has now been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.”

No further information will be released.

