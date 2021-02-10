Missing Princeton woman found safe

A woman reported by police as missing earlier today (Feb. 10) was found safe after the story was published online.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said Josephine Thiessen, 36, was located in the rural Princeton area.

She was staying in someone’s home, after last being seen Feb. 2 in town.

Her cell phone was not working as the house she was in is remote and there is no service.

According to Hughes, it was the description of Thiessen’s bright orange car, as emphasized in a Spotlight interview by Cpl. Kyle Richmond, which led police to her location.

