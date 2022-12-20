Regina Police Service badge (File photo)

Regina Police Service badge (File photo)

Missing Regina man found dead in Salmon Arm

Brook Balysky had been missing since Dec. 5

A missing man from Saskatchewan was found dead in Salmon Arm.

On Dec. 12, Salmon Arm RCMP contacted the Regina Police Service about a deceased adult male found in the city. The male was identified as 31 year-old Brook Balysky.

Balysky had been the subject of a Regina Police Service missing person investigation since Dec. 11 after no one had seen the man since Dec. 5.

There was no evidence Balysky had been harmed but family members were concerned about his long absence and lack of contact.

His family members have been notified.

The investigation is being led by the BC Coroners Service and Regina Police Service are assisting.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon woman missing for 2 weeks

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armmissing personPoliceSaskatchewan

Previous story
Okanagan fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

Just Posted

Regina Police Service badge (File photo)
Missing Regina man found dead in Salmon Arm

Salmar Community Association board chair Chris Papworth and Salmar Theatres general manager Jodi Jones celebrate news of a successful $100,000 grant application. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s Salmar Community Association celebrates news of $100,000 grant

Skiers enjoy the Santa Cruise ski fundraiser at Larch Hills on Dec. 18 2022. (Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club photo)
Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills Ski Nordic Club hosts successful Santa Cruise fundraiser

Johan Friesen
UPDATE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan