Police are looking for Shi Liu, 47, of Surrey who was reported missing after not returning home from a hunting trip. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police are looking for Shi Liu, 47, of Surrey who was reported missing after not returning home from a hunting trip. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Missing Surrey man hasn’t returned home from hunting trip in Merritt area

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Shi Liu left Surrey on Sept. 21 and was expected to return home on Sept. 23

Surrey Mounties need help to locate a 47-year-old Surrey man who hasn’t return home from a hunting trip.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Shi Liu left Surrey on Sept. 21 and was expected to return home on Sept. 23.

“It is believed that Shi Liu travelled to the Merritt, B.C. area,” she said. “It is out of character for Shi Liu not to return home as planned. Family and police have not been able to make contact with Shi Liu and are concerned for his well-being.”

He is described as Asian, five feet eight inches tall and 170 pounds, with black thinning hair. He was driving a black 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, B.C. licence plate KV386V.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Voter turnout in federal election about average despite pandemic challenges
Next story
Increasing transit, bike trips key to Kelowna’s transportation plan

Just Posted

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83’s Long Range Facilities Plan. This option includes making the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses both Grade 9-12 schools. (File photo)
Trustee voices concern over working group for Salmon Arm school reconfiguration

Peter North and artist liaison Tori Jewell discuss preparations for the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival. North was the festival's artistic director between 2014 and 2021. (File photo)
Letter: Former Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES artistic director questions recent praise

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery offers advice for anyone considering a run for council in 2022. (File photo)
Column: Things to consider when running for City of Salmon Arm council

Wooden crosses, each one representing a child uncovered at Canadian residential schools, are placed in front of a miniature residential school, located near model Indigenous villages built by Shuswap Middle School students at Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Orange Shirt Day: Salmon Arm students connect through the land