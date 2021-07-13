RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Missing Vernon woman found safe

The 22-year old was reportedly last seen on July 7

A young Vernon woman has been found safe, according to police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a 22-year-old woman who was last seen on July 7 has been found safe and well.

The young woman’s uncle posted on social media notifying the public she is safe at home with her mother.

“My family and I are so incredibly grateful for all your love, thoughts, prayers and support,” he wrote.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search.

READ MORE: Swan Lake Summer Festival comes to Vernon this July

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Green party brass move to block funding for leader Annamie Paul’s riding campaign
Next story
Surrey sawmill donating enough lumber to build 50 houses in Lytton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP report continued dealings in 2021 with drivers who are impaired or prohibited. (File photo)
Drinking and driving continues in Salmon Arm despite deterrents

Morgan Labrecque flips through some of the records available at her new Salmon Arm record shop, The Vinyl Vault. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm)
Vinyl back in rotation with opening of new Salmon Arm record shop

Spider webs were thought to have antibiotic and healing properties in ancient times. (Claudia Wollesen/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient Greek and Roman doctors used spider webs as bandages

Nine-year-old Torin Le Jeune from Chase, in this photo taken on her birthday, was very happy when her glasses, which she accidentally dropped off the pier at Memorial Park in Chase, were returned to her. (Photo contributed)
No fire involved but volunteer firefighter doesn’t hesitate to help Chase girl