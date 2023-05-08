UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found

RCMP thank public for help in locating 30-year-old

UPDATE May 9:

The 30-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on May 6th, has been located safe and well.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to extend our appreciation to the public and our media partners for their assistance,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

ORIGINAL May 8:

The public’s help is being sought in finding a missing Vernon woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Hailey Lewis-Crowder. She is 30 years old and was last seen in Vernon on Saturday, May 6.

Lewis-Crowder five-foot-eight-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with her is asked to call local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

