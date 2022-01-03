Missing vulnerable man found dead in West Kelowna

The man is believed to be James Wood who went missing on Nov. 8

James Wood had been missing from a West Kelowna neighbourhood since Nov. 8 and his sister is was looking for help to bring him home safely. (Facebook photo)

A group snowshoeing in the Smith Creek Road area discovered human remains while helping with an informal search of a missing man.

A 27-year-old West Kelowna man who has been missing for the past two months was last seen in the area on Nov. 8.

West Kelowna RCMP was notified of the latest discovery at about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb with the Kelowna RCMP, following an investigation conducted by police at the scene, the remains are believed to be that of the man who went missing in November.

James Wood was reported missing in the Kelowna area on Nov. 8. His family made a public plea offering a $1,000 reward for information and up to $5,000 for his safe return to a hospital, police or family.

His sister Aleesha Wood, said James suffered from mental illness and was considered to be in ‘agitated catatonia’ before his disappearance, which has serious potential medical side effects and makes surviving outside in frigid temperatures even more dangerous.

“Officers from the West Kelowna RCMP have been in contact with the man’s family and provided them with this tragic update,” Lobb said.

At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the matter. No other information is available at this time.

~With files from Ruth Lloyd

