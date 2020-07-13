Missing woman last seen in Lumby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in locating 32-year-old woman

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Samantha Johnston who was last seen in Lumby on July 6, 2020. The statement was issued July 13, 2020. (RCMP)

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, July 6, 2020.

Samantha Johnston was last seen in Lumby and since her disappearance, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers have followed up on several leads and possible sightings of the 5-foot-7 Caucasian woman no to avail.

She is described as a 119 woman with a slim build, dyed red and blond hair and hazel eyes with glasses.

Police are worried for Johnston’s health and well-being. Friends and family report it is out of character for Johnston to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police detachment or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

