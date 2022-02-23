Missing woman last seen in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Jessica Marie Henry, who was last seen in Vernon on Feb. 21.
Jessica Henry is described as being a 33-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’5” and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police and Henry’s family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who has seen or heard from Jessica Henry is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
