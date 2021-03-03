A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire

Remains of a 60-year-old woman recovered after Feb. 27 boat fire took her life

The RCMP has recovered the remains of the missing 60-year-old woman after a boat caught fire in the Ladysmith harbour on Saturday morning.

The woman lived on board the vessel with her partner. Her partner was rescued from the fire.

An eyewitness said they heard a man yelling for help when the fire was small. Within moments, an explosion occurred, engulfing the vessel in flames.

RELATED: Search underway for missing woman after boat catches fire in Ladysmith harbour

“There was no foul play at all,” BC RCMP Vancouver Island Division Media Relations Officer, Chris Manseau said. “The underwater recovery team finished on Sunday. They spoke with the gentleman who was on board, the determination was that he was refuelling something.”

At 5:19 a.m. Saturday morning, Ladysmith RCMP responded to a fire at the Ladysmith Marina. Front line RCMP officers arrived at the Gladden Road area marina to find the Ladysmith Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services on scene and the vessel fully engulfed in flames. One of two occupants aboard the boat were rescued by the operator of a small skiff.

The approximate 50-foot vessel had gone adrift in the harbour and was safely towed to shore by the Coast Guard and the Ladysmith Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. The fire was fully extinguished by the Ladysmith Fire Department at Slag Point.

Acting Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Perret thanked those who called 9-1-1 after witnessing the fire. Their actions likely saved the man’s life.

The investigation has now concluded.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home
Next story
Okanagan athletes, coaches honoured for achievements during pandemic

Just Posted

Sicamous will have a new locally-owned option for grabbing a bite on the go as the Snacktastic food trailer opened at the start of March. (Kelly Hesleton/Facebook)
Curbside food trailer gives Sicamous a new dining option

Snacktastic owner Dawn Backs grateful for support from family and community

A B.C. government-run cannabis retail outlet was proposed for a building to be constructed at the Salmon Arm SmartCentres site. (File photo)
Province backs away from plans for Salmon Arm cannabis store

BC Cannabis Store was proposed to be in building to be constructed at shopping centre

COVID-19 numbers provided by Interior Health show Salmon Arm and Revelstoke in the 200-plus range from January 2020 to February 2021 while Vernon, with a larger population, tallied more than 600 over the 14 months. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
14 months of COVID-19 data show Kamloops cases doubling Vernon’s

Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021: 605 cases reported for Vernon, 243 for Salmon Arm, 1,246 for Kamloops

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Mussel inspection sit set up at B.C.-Alberta border. (Contributed)
Okanagan Basin Water Board calls for stronger invasive mussel protection

Letter sets out six recommendations for environment minister George Heyman to consider

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 26 that the estate of deceased Sooke man and Hells Angels prospect Michael Widner is to be divided between his wife and his secret spouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Estate of dead B.C. Hells Angels prospect to be divided between wife, secret spouse

Michael Widner’s 2017 death left a number of unanswered questions

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of its Janssen subsidiary’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Johnson & Johnson via AP
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

It is the 4th vaccine approved in Canada and the 1st that requires just a single dose

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

Riverside Centre includes a theatre hosting local plays, visiting musicians and dance troupes. It is also used for community events such as public meetings and fundraisers. Photo Town of Princeton
Future of Princeton’s Riverside Centre seen at risk following school district move

I’d be lying to say I wasn’t concerned, says mayor

Penticton Fire Department pulled a kayaker from Okanagan Lake on Wednesday after he had fallen out of his boat and called 911. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. (Western News - File)
Kayaker rescued from Okanagan Lake after falling in and calling 911

The Penticton Fire Department’s Marine Rescue pulled him out suffering from severe cold

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s general manager Dan Proulx, left, hosted a virtual Official Opposition town hall meeting with Shadow Cabinet Minister Small Business Pat Kelly, right, and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold March 3, 2021. (Screenshot)
Tourism key to business recovery in North Okanagan-Shuswap: MP

Easing travel restrictions, limiting taxation and debt management critical to COVID-19 economic recovery

Most Read