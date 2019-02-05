Mississippi considers strict abortion ban

The ban would consider once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy

Mississippi lawmakers are considering what could become one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Bills that passed legislative committees Tuesday would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Supporters and opponents anticipate a court fight.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign one of the bills that are moving to the full House and Senate for more work.

An Iowa judge struck down a similar law there last month.

Mississippi last year enacted a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. A federal judge declared it unconstitutional. The state is asking an appeals court to overturn that ruling.

Several states could consider tighter abortion restrictions to get a legal challenge up to the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former football coach Sandusky gets new sentencing
Next story
Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

Just Posted

Four acts added to impressive Roots & Blues slate

Canadian performers provide a world of genres for Salmon Arm music festival

Fire destroys Enderby mill workshop

Fire breaks out after 5 p.m. Monday, engulfing workshop

Ammonia leak training exercise planned for Feb. 5 in Sicamous

The public is being asked not to interfere with the exercise which will involve men in hazmat suits

Pedestrian bridge over channel tops Sicamous’ priorities

A suspension bridge for pedestrian and cyclist traffic over the Sicamous channel may be in the works

Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Salmon Arm Rona Midget Royals win gold in Nakusp tournament

All-team effort carries skaters to first-place finish

Pirates raid Larch Hills for 2019 Elementary Schools Pirate Loppet

Community, cross-country and costumes contribute to successful event

Thieves swipe giant decorative hamburger

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwhich

Arson charge laid in Keremeos house fire

An arson charge was laid against an Abbotsford man in relation to a house fire in Keremeos in June

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

Most Read