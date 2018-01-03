YouTube

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical ”Grease.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million
Next story
Best news photographs of 2017

Just Posted

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Year in Review: July

The News looks back at what made headlines in July

Lots of crashes, few injuries

Salmon Arm RCMP report responding to 15 collisions in three days, but no one was badly injured.

Ebbett waiting, hoping for Olympic call

Vernon hockey player helped his chances of going to Olympics with play at Spengler Cup

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Outdoor theatre sees record attendance

Caravan Farm Theatre set new records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran throughout December

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Larch Hills skiers kick off the season

On Saturday, Dec. 30, Larch Hills hosted the first in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Silverbacks snap losing streak

Shuswap squad upsets league-leading Vipers

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

Most Read