Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield says she has consistently asked the provincial health minister about funding for a province-wide cancer plan.

MLA challenges health minister on ‘dire situation’ at BC Cancer in Kelowna

‘Despite repeated requests to see this plan, the health minister claims he’s still working on it’

Kelowna-Mission Liberal MLA Renee Merrifield has commented on a memo leaked to the media about staffing issues at Kelowna General Hospital’s oncology department.

“Now here we are, learning the truth about how dire things have become in Kelowna for BC Cancer. I am very supportive and appreciative of the doctors, nurses, and other staff as they’ve fought to keep their department above water and struggled to get their own PPE in the midst of a pandemic,” said Merrifield. “Now they are rightly sounding the alarm bell because no one seems to be listening in Victoria and lives are at risk.”

Merrifield added she has, for years, consistently asked the health minister about funding for a province-wide cancer plan.

“Despite repeated requests to see this plan from myself and colleagues, the health minister claims he’s still working on it,” added Merrifield. “It appears it’s faster to get a $1B museum project done and approved than it is to fund cancer diagnosis and treatment in this province. Time is of the essence to solve this crisis in our oncology department.”

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
BC legislatureCancerClinicsKelowna

