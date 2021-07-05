Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to stop in Canoe, Blind Bay

Second doses available for those whose first was more than seven weeks ago

Canoe is an upcoming stop for Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic.

The health authority announced the clinic will be located at William Baker Park – the Canoe ball diamonds – from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 7 and 8. Vaccinations will be available to anyone born in 2009 or later who hasn’t received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, those who received their first dose more than seven weeks ago may visit the clinic for their second dose.

The mobile clinic will be in Blind Bay at Shuswap Lake Estates on July 9 and 10, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the last time the mobile clinic is scheduled for a Shuswap stop in July.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Canoe area will be able to walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

People can also get their first dose by dropping in an at any other immunization clinic or by appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/ or calling 1‑833‑838‑2323.

The clinic at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre is open from 9:10 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. on Monday, 9:10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and every second Saturday from 9:10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

