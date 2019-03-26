Mobile Mammograms coming to Salmon Arm

The truck will be in town from April 11-15

BC Cancer’s breast cancer screening coach will be rolling into Salmon Arm on April 11 and staying until the 15. (BC Cancer Photo)

Breast cancer is tragically a common affliction. According to BC Cancer, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and 3500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in B.C. each year. Regular mammograms can catch breast cancer early, often before it spreads to other parts of the body.

Women will have the opportunity to get a mammogram at no cost as BC Cancer’s breast cancer screening coach will be rolling into Salmon Arm on April 11 and staying until April 15.

“Mammograms save lives by detecting breast cancers early, often before they have spread and when more treatment options are available,” says Dr. Colin Mar, medical director for the breast screening program. “More women in BC are being diagnosed with breast cancer, but fewer are dying from the disease. This is in large part due to early detection and treatment.”

The coach, a large truck with a mammogram machine in a private examination room in the back and staffed with knowledgeable medical professionals will be set up at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. The coach is wheelchair accessible and the clinic has a spacious waiting area.

BC Cancer recommends that women age 40 to 74 who have a mother, daughter or sister with breast cancer receive a mammogram every year. Women age 40 to 74 without a family history of breast cancer should schedule a mammogram every two years.

To book a screening appointment for a mammogram call 1-800-663-9203.

