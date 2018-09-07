Moderate smoke levels in the Okanagan valley

Smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap will continue to be moderately affected with smoky skies on Friday.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the central, north and south Okanagan today as several large wildfires continue to burn across the province, particularly over the central and northern Interior.

Related: B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still a concern despite fewer blazes

The statement said there is an increased southerly flow expected today that will likely spread smoke from wildfires south of the border into B.C.

According to the B.C. Air Health Quality Index, the Okanagan will sit at a low to moderate risk this morning and into the afternoon. That is forecasted to move into a low risk this evening and tomorrow.

The at-risk population is reminded to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if experiencing symptoms when the air quality is at a moderate health risk.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms
Next story
Campfire ban in Kamloops Fire Centre to be lifted noon Friday

Just Posted

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Campfire ban in Kamloops Fire Centre to be lifted noon Friday

Grab the marshmallows. The campfire ban in Kamloops Fire Centre will be… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover near Canoe mill

Salmon Arm RCMP receive many reports of erratic driver on TCH

Moderate smoke levels in the Okanagan valley

Smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for the Okanagan

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Canada’s ever-volatile labour report posts ‘messy’ results for August

Fuelled by the loss of 92,000 part-time positions, August largely eliminated July’s healthy increase

B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchise owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Prairie brothers Tom and John Glen

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

B.C. composer’s ‘Amazing Grace’ performed at funeral of John McCain

World renowned melodist ‘tickled pink’ to be part of public mourning

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Most Read