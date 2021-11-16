FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize COVID vaccine for kids ages 6 to 11

Regulator is already considering approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids

A second COVID vaccine manufacturer has asked Health Canada to approve its shot for children under the age of 12

Moderna on Tuesday (Nov. 16) asked the health regulator to approve its Spikevax vaccine for children ages six to 11. This comes several weeks after Pfizer asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine, although that shot is slated for approval for children as young as five.

Pfizer’s vaccine could be approved for children ages five to 11 could come by the end of the month, according to Health Canada’s chief medical advisor.

READ MORE: Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in ‘one to two weeks’

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
UPDATE: Areas of Kelowna still without power following storm
Next story
Salmon Arm couple stays hopeful while stranded in Hope

Just Posted

Power is out in Grindrod Tuesday, Nov. 16. (BC Hydro map)
Power out for most of Grindrod

On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)
Storm stirs up Grindrod boil water notice

Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort is being used as a reception centre for Merritt residents evacuated due to flooding on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (File photo)
Reception centre opened in Salmon Arm for Merritt evacuees

Phaedra and Ivan Idzan from Salmon Arm found themselves stranded from highway closures due to floods at the Silver Creek Travel Centre in Hope on Monday, Nov. 15 after heading from Salmon Arm towards Vancouver Island about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. (Idzan image)
Salmon Arm couple stays hopeful while stranded in Hope