The 135 employees currently working at Triple M Housing on Government Street celebrated the building of the company’s 100th house on Tuesday. (Robin Grant-Penticton Western News)

Modular construction facility keeps growing in the South Okanagan

Triple M Housing now employs 135 construction workers

A major milestone for the Lethbridge-based Triple M Housing took place Tuesday with the company celebrating its 100th house built at its Penticton facility.

Sim Bains, vice president of manufacturing with the modular construction company, said since it set up shop in 2017, it has hired 135 employees from around the South Okanagan region.

“Framers, electricians and plumbers. If there are those with an aptitude to learn, we are also willing to train people here who have an interest in construction,” she said.

Formerly Britco Construction, the company was purchased by the Triple M Group of Companies after Britco shut its doors in 2017. Its name was changed to Metric Modular.

“Penticton has been really exciting for us because there are a lot of people with that kind of background. It’s been a positive experience for us. There are lots of people who want to work.”

The company also uses suppliers from the South Okanagan, said Sim, which means more money is staying local.

“Between our payroll of 135 employees and 100 vendors, annually the company spends $20-million that stays in Penticton,” she said. “And we will grow from there.”

Mayor John Vassilaki said called the company a huge asset for Penticton.

“To have a corporation that employs 135 people and is in the process of hiring another 20 — I just wish we had a dozen more just like it,” he said.

“They are all good paying jobs. They’re not minimum wage. They can make a good living, and afford to take care of their family.”

Counc. Frank Regehr also attended the celebration and said it was great to see the large crew of construction workers the company has hired.

“Penticton has been growing a fair amount lately and a lot of it is through construction, and this is just one example, so that’s incredible for a city the size of Penticton to have an employer with this type of employment,” he said.

In addition to a pizza lunch for employees, Penticton Indian Band elder Grace Greyeyes attended the celebration to bless the construction facility on Government Street.

The focus of the Penticton facility is building homes for Triple M Housing.

The company also has a facility in Agassiz that builds permanent construction projects, such as hotels, apartment buildings, town homes, offices, classrooms and workforce accommodations.

