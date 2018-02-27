UBC Okanagan is presenting a panel discussion on press freedom and justice.

Mohamed Fahmy joins panel discussion in Kelowna

UBC hosts presentation and discussion on freedom of the press

  • Feb. 27, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

By Brennan Phillips

Special to the Penticton Western News

UBC Okanagan is again delving into current issues with a discussion on press freedom and justice in the age of terror on March 5

The discussion features Mohamed Fahmy, an award winning Egyptian-born Canadian journalist. Fahmy will speak on his experiences as prisoner in Egypt, where he spent two years locked away alongside hardened extremists.

His ordeal led to an international alliance to secure his release, and the lengthy legal struggle made headlines around the world.

Fahmy covered the Iraq War in 2003 for the Los Angeles Times, and later covered other events in the Middle East like the Arab Spring for CNN. In Sept. 2013, he took on a post as Al Jazeera English Bureau Chief in Egypt and four months later he was arrested and jailed for 438 days on false terrorism charges.

Along with Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and moderator Sarah Penton of CBC Radio, Fahmy will be part of a panel discussion, sharing his experiences and talking about the growing threat to a free press and how social media is reshaping reality.

The discussion and panel will be held in the ballroom of the University Centre of the UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Co-presented by UBC’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, this event is free and open to the public. Pay parking is in effect.

Free registration at: fahmy.eventbrite.ca

Previous story
Vancouver group tackles loneliness, language barriers through conversation
Next story
Skepticism lingers on bridge ownership

Just Posted

Missing plane thought to be in North Okanagan

New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake

Record levels of snow blamed for the condition of the Coquihalla

The highway experienced 235 centimetres of snowfall, which is 153 cm more than last year.

RCMP stand up against bullying

Men in pink join #pinkitforward movement

Skepticism lingers on bridge ownership

Construction of the Main Street bridge considered as part of Bruhn Bridge overhaul

Alan Harrison announces bid for mayor

The retired principal says he now has the time to contest for the top job at city hall

Your Feb. 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

Copper Island Fine Homes nets two golds, one silver

Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. won top accolades at the Canadian Home… Continue reading

Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide north of Toronto, family says

MEC not in rush to drop gun-linked company

MEC not rushing to drop gun-linked company as it weighs membership feedback

Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim former job

Ousted Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim his former job

Federal budget to focus on gender equality

Liberals take aim at 2019 election with budget to focus on gender equality

Vancouver group tackles loneliness, language barriers through conversation

The problem of social isolation, which can have serious consequences on a person’s mental health and mortality

Most Read