(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at a Kelowna park

A Kelowna mom has noticed a significant amount of discarded needles near Knox Mountain Park.

Maria Beinarowitz, an employee at Bread Co. in downtown Kelowna, said her business doesn’t have a needle disposal box, and they haven’t had problems with discarded needles at the bakery as they have a downtown patrol.

However, living close to the downtown area near Knox Mountain, she’s noticed a fair amount of needles in the park and at the beach.

“Go Sunday morning to the park and you notice needles. They’re everywhere along the beach, in the grass,” Beinarowitz said.

With a five-year-old son, she said it’s concerning, though acknowledged the park has been better this year than in the past.

READ MORE: ‘Call for needle pickup’ becoming routine

A fair amount of garbage is left in the park as well, she said, and the beach needs a good combing through.

According to the City of Kelowna’s needle park services, the number of needles found has fluctuated since 2014.

The highest amount was in 2017, with 1,602 in March alone. In 2016, Kelowna saw the most amount of needles collected per month on average.

For 2018, December had 211 needles found – a drop from previous months. The highest amount is in the spring and summer months.

READ MORE: Interior Health against needle buyback programs

Interior Health has said there are multiple factors as to why needle pick-up numbers fluctuate, but was unable to return a request for comment by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tom Wilson, communications officer with the City of Kelowna, said staff could not comment on why certain times of the year more needles are collected.

READ MORE: Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

READ MORE: Okanagan restaurant employees threatened with contaminated needle

READ MORE: Kelowna business owner sees no cause for fears of street population

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton resident baffled about odd thefts
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police release clip of ‘life-altering’ 2018 assault in search for suspects

Just Posted

New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

The rubber will hit the road for the Shuswap’s new highways maintenance… Continue reading

Shuswap residents left stranded by missing bus routes

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints

Trucking association notes enforcement checks target problem trucks, lobbies for mandatory training

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at a Kelowna park

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Experience Mads Mikkelsen survival film Arctic over spring break

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

VIDEO: Vancouver police release clip of ‘life-altering’ 2018 assault in search for suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

UBC Okanagan Heat athletes nominated for awards

28th Annual Athletic Awards Celebration will recognize the star athletes

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

Penticton resident baffled about odd thefts

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

Most Read