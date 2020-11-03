Mom injured while searching for her missing son in Manning Park

Family believes they’ve narrowed down the search area, and recruit volunteers to review drone footage

A mother climbing a trail in Manning Park, searching for her missing son, fell and was injured over the weekend.

Josie Naterer is recovering from a fractured rib and a twisted knee, but she is not discouraged.

“We are doing good. We are doing good. We are still searching here for Jordan,” she said in an interview Monday Nov. 2.

“I’m black and blue and in pain…but we are determined to find him.”

Jordan Naterer was last seen Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike.

His vehicle was located in the Lightning Lake parking lot of Manning and his computer history indicated he was planning to walk Frosty Mountain trail.

The official search for Jordan was suspended for a second time by Vancouver Police on Oct. 25, pending new information. That was after Ground Search and Rescue volunteers from across southern B.C., along with police employing helicopters and drones, failed to find a trace of the 25-year-old engineer from Vancouver.

Jordan’s parents, who live in Newfoundland, travelled to the area to assist with the search.

A gofundme page has so far raised $121,709 to help with those efforts.

With that money, the Naterer family hired a private search and rescue team to continue the search. It costs between $5,000 and $12,000 a day.

“If we need a helicopter, it’s an extra $5,000 a day,” said Josie.

Monday the family received new information based on an analysis of Jordan’s cell phone pings. They believe Jordan was heading toward Windy Joe Mountain when his phone last pinged off a tower at 12:32 p.m., the day he disappeared.

The family is organizing volunteers to review drone footage of the search area.

“We need to be very diligent in analyzing drone footage. It is extremely important that all of the drone footage is looked at not only by multiple sets of eyes but multiple times as well just to ensure nobody misses anything,” Josie said in a Facebook post.

Josie is convinced that Jordan is alive and waiting to be found, saying her own injury on the trail supports that idea.

If he fell and was injured, he would take refuge and wait for help, she said.

“He’s a very resourceful young man and he has all the appropriate gear.”