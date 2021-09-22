The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom, toddler found dead were killed in suspect’s Alberta apartment: RCMP

Resident of same Hinton complex charged with two counts of second-degree murder

RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths.

Police say the bodies of the 24-year-old woman and her child were discovered last Friday but they are unable to say where they were found because the case is before the courts.

RCMP in a release say they died on Thursday — the day before they were reported missing.

Police say autopsies completed on the weekend determined the deaths are homicides.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP say the mother and child lived in the same apartment complex as Major, whose next court appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton provincial court.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers
Next story
Salmon Arm’s Valid Manufacturing acquires West Coast Electric

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers defenceman Luke Ashton (left) flips the puck away before absorbing a hit from Emmett Nordin of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 BCHL pre-season win Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks skate to win over Vernon Vipers

Valid Manufacturing acquired West Coast Electric on June 30, 2021. (Valid Manufacturing image)
Salmon Arm’s Valid Manufacturing acquires West Coast Electric

Blind Bay resident will be expanding on his Halloween House this year to raise funds for the Shuswap Children’s Association. (Contributed)
Return to Halloween House: Shuswap resident excited to raise spirits and funds for worthy cause

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A high schooler broke the world paper-folding record