This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honour of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and killed in a newsroom attack. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Newsrooms across the world have been urged to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group is observing a moment of silence at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, and Carroll County.

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the globe to join them.

A 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He is held without bail.

